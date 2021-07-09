Wally Funk From the Mercury 13 Will be Joining Jeff Bezos on his Flight to the Edge of Space
This month, two billionaires will be flying to space aboard their very own commercial launch vehicles. The first to go will be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who will be a passenger aboard the inaugural crewed flight of the New Shepard on July 20th. Mark Bezos, Jeff’s brother, will be accompanying him on this flight, as will the person who won the auction that wrapped up on June 12th (they bid $28 million for the seat).www.universetoday.com
Comments / 1