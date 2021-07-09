Wally Funk From the Mercury 13 Will be Joining Jeff Bezos on his Flight to the Edge of Space

1961 Mercury 13 astronaut trainee Wally Funk will finally blast off into space July 20, 2021. Here she visits Cleveland's Glenn Research Center at Lewis Field in 2019. NASA. Imagine dedicating your entire career to one major goal that others told you was impossible. Now imagine finally achieving that lofty goal at a time in your life when most of those naysayers have quit or retired. Meet Wally Funk, the woman who's living that truth as we speak. At the age of 82, Funk, who has spent six decades trying to reach space, will soon join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos onboard the Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, in the world's first unpiloted civilian space flight. According to NPR, she's on track to break John Glenn's record as the oldest person to reach space.