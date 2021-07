In the ever-changing landscape of the college football world, sometimes good things come to those who wait. At 4 PM on CBS Sports Network, J.T. Tuimoloau announced he would be attending Ohio State. The fourth-ranked ESPN college football recruit in the class of 2021, and the last unsigned five-star in the class, had drawn out his recruitment until late June. However, it was worth the wait for Buckeyes fans. Already armed with ESPN’s top-rated overall prospect, defensive end Jack Sawyer, the Buckeyes now add Tuimoloau to a defensive line group, who should become stars under defensive line coach Larry Johnson.