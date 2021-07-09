Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME...WEST CENTRAL DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 421 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Afton, or 8 miles northwest of Deposit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sidney, Sanford, Deposit, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Masonville, Windsor, Afton and Sidney Center. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH