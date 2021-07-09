Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars and solar

DANBURY, Conn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — applauds Governor Ned Lamont on the signing of Connecticut House Bill 6524, An Act Concerning the Solicitation of New Fuel Cell Electricity Generation Projects. The bill requires the Connecticut utilities to solicit proposals to acquire new fuel cell electricity generation projects that begin on or after July 1, 2021. Projects submitted under this mandate will be approved by January 1, 2022. The evaluation used in the proposal selection process will be based on both enhancing distribution energy system reliability and security, as well as support of microgrids to ensure critical resources continue to operate during power disruptions. House Bill 6524 provides preference for projects that are sited on brownfields as Connecticut demonstrates its commitment to energy equity and for fuel cells that are manufactured in Connecticut. The energy transition, and the forecasted importance of distributed hydrogen, positions Connecticut to continue as a global leader in clean technology essential in achieving global sustainability objectives through fuel cell deployment.