Murphy signs clean energy bills for electric cars and solar

crossroadstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor signed a package of bills Friday aimed at moving the state closer to its goal of generating 100% of its power from clean sources by 2050. The measures make it easier to develop some solar energy projects, and to locate and build...

Energy IndustryGrand Haven Tribune

There are ethical concerns surrounding solar energy

Consumers Energy’s proposal to ramp up its solar energy production in Michigan raises questions about whether the company will be able to supply reliable energy to its customers. Its plan to rely on solar also raises some key questions about the ethics of Michigan’s future energy supplies. About the writer:...
Atlanta, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Sierra Club ads accuse Southern Co. of dragging feet in phasing out coal

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Southern Co.’s commitment to combating climate change is under fire in an ad campaign launched by the Sierra Club this week. With a six-figure ad buy in the Atlanta market, the environmental group accuses Southern of failing to deliver on its promise to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.
Austin, TXcrossroadstoday.com

‘Change is required for ERCOT to continue to reliably serve the millions of customers and businesses that depend on us’

AUSTIN, Texas – On July 13, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) delivered the “Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability” to Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas Legislature and the Public Utility Commission (PUC). The Roadmap is a comprehensive plan that focuses on operational improvements to the Texas power grid, including important legislative changes, objectives outlined in the Governor’s letter issued on July 6 and other reforms.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Shell Canada joins governments in clean energy centre

Three sponsors each committing $35mn to creation of BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy. The Canadian unit of Anglo-Dutch major Shell is joining with the governments of BC and Canada in a C$105mn (US$83mn) investment to launch the BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy, BC premier John Horgan said July 16.
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia Power solar programs drive state growth

Jul. 15—ATLANTA — Georgia Power's solar programs continue to drive strong solar growth across the state. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has ranked the state of Georgia No. 7 in the U.S. for 2020 solar photovoltaic installations, marking the state's place in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year. Georgia Power solar installations represent 93% of the solar additions reported for Georgia in 2020.
KHON2

New Solar Energy Buyback Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – RevoluSun wants homeowners to know that it may be possible through a new program to earn money from existing or new solar panels and batteries. A coal power plant that has produced up to one-fifth of Oahu’s energy needs is going offline in summer of 2022 so that creates a need for HECO to “buy back” clean energy to help with power demand.
Atherton, CAatherton.ca.us

Peninsula Clean Energy Newsletter

Peninsula Clean Energy published a newsletter June 2021. The newsletter reminds residents to get ready for summer outages, shares information on E-Bike incentive programs, and more. To read the newsletter in full - click here.
Energy Industryinformation-age.com

The future of clean urban energy

Next-gen wind turbines and next-gen solar panels are the future of clean urban energy. The world continues to rely on fossil fuels as our primary energy source, despite the negative implications we know them to have on our planet. As a result, each year, the pollution they produce hits new highs, releasing more climate-damaging greenhouse gases and health-endangering particulates into the atmosphere.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Canadian Solar Signs 12 MWp Private PPA with Centrica Energy Trading in Italy

The two solar projects of 6 MWp each are located in Trapani and Enna, Sicily. They are currently under development by Canadian Solar with construction planned to start before the end of 2021. Centrica Energy Trading will purchase the clean solar energy produced by the two solar power projects after they reach commercial operation in April 2022. Powered by Canadian Solar's high efficiency modules, the solar plants will produce approximately 23 GWh electricity annually, enough to power close to 9,000 homes in Italy and equivalent to displacing 7,150 tons of annual carbon emissions.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Apex Clean Energy partnering with NFWF

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apex Clean Energy and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation are partnering to support local conservation projects. These projects will benefit the communities where Apex’s renewable energy projects are located. Apex says that this partnership is the first conservation grant program of its kind in the clean energy industry.
Connecticut StatePosted by
TheStreet

FuelCell Energy Applauds The Signing Of House Bill 6524 In Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — applauds Governor Ned Lamont on the signing of Connecticut House Bill 6524, An Act Concerning the Solicitation of New Fuel Cell Electricity Generation Projects. The bill requires the Connecticut utilities to solicit proposals to acquire new fuel cell electricity generation projects that begin on or after July 1, 2021. Projects submitted under this mandate will be approved by January 1, 2022. The evaluation used in the proposal selection process will be based on both enhancing distribution energy system reliability and security, as well as support of microgrids to ensure critical resources continue to operate during power disruptions. House Bill 6524 provides preference for projects that are sited on brownfields as Connecticut demonstrates its commitment to energy equity and for fuel cells that are manufactured in Connecticut. The energy transition, and the forecasted importance of distributed hydrogen, positions Connecticut to continue as a global leader in clean technology essential in achieving global sustainability objectives through fuel cell deployment.
Energy Industryseia.org

Solar Permitting Tool Hits the Market to Boost Rooftop Solar Installations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As America passes three million solar installations, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is formally launching SolarAPP+ to help state and local governments to streamline and automate rooftop solar permits. After 40 years of growth, America reached 1 million solar installations...
PoliticsKELOLAND TV

S.D. plans to help more electric vehicle stations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two engineers from state government told the South Dakota Tourism Board on Wednesday that Electrify America plans to fund DC fast-charger systems across much of the nation so electric vehicles can rapidly re-fuel. But the map they showed had nothing yet for South Dakota or North...
Riverside County, CAKESQ

How businesses and electrical car owners conserve energy

The California Independent System Operator has been issuing Flex Alerts whenever there's a need to conserve energy during critical times. They provide several tips for people to conserve energy in their homes before and during the flex alert. https://youtu.be/3ZuygeJ01yU. But how can businesses conserve energy if they need to use...

