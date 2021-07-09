Tips from OlyOrtho on Safely Returning to Organized Sports

Of all the activities people missed during the pandemic, organized sports were near the top of the list for both players and fans. But now, sports are back and as the 2021/22 school year approaches, student-athletes are preparing to resume training. The sports medicine team at Olympia Orthopaedics Associates (OlyOrtho) covers high school and college athletics around the region, to help athletes stay in the game. Two of their Sports Medicine specialists share key considerations for parents and students as they ramp up for the fall season.