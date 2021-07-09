Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Welbilt welcomes Ali Holding’s revised $4.8B takeover bid

Pizza Marketplace
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelbilt has welcomed a revised unsolicited takeover proposal from Ali Holding S.r.l. as a "company superior proposal," based on Welbilt's previously announced merger agreement with The Middleby Corp., and may accept the offer before July 14, according to a press release. Ali Group has raised its offer from $23 per...

www.pizzamarketplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welbilt#Ali Holding S R L#The Middleby Corp#Ali Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Reliance announces acquisition of Just Dial

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ("RRVL") on Friday announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Just Dial Limited ("Just Dial") for a total consideration of Rs 3,497 crores. As per the company's official release, RRVL will hold 40.95 per cent and would make a...
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN), a leading provider of non-lethal personal security solutions, has announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,250,000 common shares. In addition, Byrna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Monterey Minerals Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Monterey') (CSE:MREY and FSE:2DK ) today announces a corporate update pertaining to the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. On April 14, 2021, the Company reported that its Board of Directors decided to cease...
Businessaithority.com

Apex Group Secures Additional Equity Investment From Carlyle and Mubadala

Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider backed by Genstar Capital announced that global investment firm Carlyle and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company have taken minority stakes in the business. The investment is further endorsement of Apex’s sustainable growth strategy, which will be delivered through continued organic growth and the successful integration of recent acquisitions.
Businessverdictfoodservice.com

Ali Group signs definitive merger agreement to acquire Welbilt

Italian foodservice equipment manufacturer Ali Group has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Welbilt for $4.8bn. As per the terms of the agreement, Ali Group will acquire Welbilt by paying $24 per share or approximately $3.5bn in aggregate equity value. Ali Group chairman and CEO Filippo Berti said: “We...
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Equipment maker Welbilt spurns Middleby to merge with Ali Group for $3.5B

Foodservice equipment manufacturer Welbilt will merge with equipment giant Ali Group after determining its offer was better than an earlier one from Middleby Corp. The $3.5 billion, all-cash deal will create what Welbilt called a "global leader in the foodservice equipment and solutions industry." It is expected to close in early 2022.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ali Holding Agrees To Buy Welbilt In $4.8 Bln Enterprise Value Deal

(RTTNews) - Italian food-service equipment maker Ali Holding S.r.l. has agreed to acquire rival Welbilt Inc. (WBT) in an all-cash deal, giving the company an enterprise value of $4.8 billion. Under terms of the deal, Ali Group will pay $24 for each Welbilt share outstanding. Welbilt had about 141.92 million...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Verso Corp. confirms it has received unsolicited takeover bid from Atlas Holdings at $20 a share in cash

Verso Corp. , a specialty and packaging paper and pulp company, on Wednesday confirmed that it has received an unsolicited bid from Atlas Holdings LLC to take over the company for $20 a share in cash. The stock closed Tuesday at $19.17. "Consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, Verso's Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully review and evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of Verso and its stockholders," Ohio-based Verso said in a statement. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 59% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
Dallas, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Dallas’ Westwood Holdings says takeover bid from Americana Partners is too low

Dallas-based financial advisory firm Westwood Holdings has rejected two unsolicited takeover proposals from Houston-based Americana Partners. The latest $25 a share cash offer from Americana, which has offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin, came a month ago. Americana Partners, founded in April 2019 when former Morgan Stanley managing director Jason Fertitta broke away with an 11-person team, manages $3.5 billion in client assets.
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

Welbilt agrees to acquisition offer from Ali Group, terminates previous merger agreement

July 13, 2021 - New Port Richey-based Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is accepting an acquisition offer from Italian foodservice equipment manufacturer Ali Group, according to Welbilt's announcement last week. Under the terms of the revised unsolicited proposal, the Ali Group would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $24 per share in cash, an increase from the previously disclosed $23 per share cash proposal made by Ali Group in May, which implies an enterprise value of approximately $4.8 billion. The closing of the transaction would be subject to approval by the stockholders of Welbilt. The news follows Welbilt previously annoucing it was to be acquired by the Middleby Corporation. Welbilt has notified Middleby that it intends to terminate Middleby’s merger agreement and enter into a definitive merger agreement with Ali Group.
Businesskfgo.com

Euskaltel’s board recommends accepting Masmovil’s takeover bid

MADRID (Reuters) – The board of Spanish telecom operator Euskaltel recommended its shareholders accept Masmovil’s 1.99 billion euro ($1.18 billion) takeover bid on Monday, saying it was fair from a financial point of view. The friendly merger would reinforce Masmovil’s position as the fourth-largest operator in Spain’s crowded telecoms sector.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Kerry Group wins 90% acceptances in Biosearch takeover bid

Kerry Group PLC - consumer food business based in Ireland - Gets acceptances for 90% of share capital in its tender offer for Spanish food researcher Biosearch SA, arranged through its Spanish subsidiary Kerry Iberia Taste & Nutrition SLU. Says, its offer has been approved by regulators and will settle on Thursday. Says it will compulsorily acquire remaining Biosearch shares at tender offer price of EUR2.20 each. Notes, total value of Biosearch acquisition EUR126.9 million.
BusinessPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Welbilt moves forward with Ali Group's $3.41B acquisition offer

The Middleby Corp. will have several days to improve its offer. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 1/1/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Welbilt (WBT) Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal From Ali Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) today confirmed that it has received a revised unsolicited proposal (the “Revised Unsolicited Proposal”) from Ali Holding S.r.l. to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $24 per share in cash, an increase from the previously disclosed $23 per share cash proposal made by Ali Group on May 25, 2021.
BusinessShareCast

Toscafund to reject £1.4bn Spire takeover bid - report

The UK hospital group initially agreed in May to be acquired by Australia’s Ramsay Health Care for 240p-per-share. That was sweetened to 250p-a-share, however, after some shareholders - including Fidelity International, which has a 9% stake, and Toscafund Asset Management - voiced concerns that the offer was too low. On...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Italy's Ali Group raises bid for Welbilt to $3.41 billion

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify Ali Group has raised its offer, and not agreed to buy Welbilt) July 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Ali Group on Monday said it raised its offer to buy Welbilt Inc, valuing the U.S. food service equipment maker at $3.41 billion. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ali Holding Sweetens Offer For Welbilt

(RTTNews) - Italian food-service equipment maker Ali Holding S.r.l. on Monday sweetened its offer to acquire rival Welbilt Inc. (WBT) for $24.00 per share in cash. The proposal represents a premium of 3.5% to the Welbilt closing share price on July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to the July 5 proposal. It also represents a premium of around 11.4% to the implied value of the all-stock transaction with Middleby Corp. as of July 2, and a premium of 53.6% to the closing share price on April 20 the last trading day prior to announcement of the Middleby deal.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal To Acquire Welbilt For $24.00 Per Share

Ali Holding S.r.l. ("Ali Group"), one of the largest and most diversified global leaders in the foodservice equipment industry, today confirmed that it has submitted a definitive proposal and merger agreement to the Board of Directors of Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) - Get Report to acquire all outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $24.00 per share in cash. The proposal represents a premium of 3.5% to the Welbilt closing share price on July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to the July 5, 2021 definitive proposal, a premium of approximately 11.4% to the implied value of the all-stock transaction with The Middleby Corporation ("Middleby Transaction") as of July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to Ali Group submitting its proposal to Welbilt, and a premium of 53.6% to the closing share price on April 20, 2021, the last trading day prior to announcement of the Middleby Transaction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy