Erika Buenerrostro was named the first Hispanic president of the De Queen Rotary Club in a ceremony held on Monday at Mary Pops Restaurant in De Queen. In accepting the honor, Buenerrostro spoke of how her family had raised her to always take care of other people even if she wasn’t going to benefit from her actions. She said she was thankful to have been raised that way and she looked forward to serving the club as its new president.