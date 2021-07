Company to provide strategy and implementation services and best-fit solutions for Identity Governance & Administration, Access Management and Privileged Access Management. GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced the expansion of its Identity & Access Management (IAM) consulting practice. With a historically high number of remote workers and the continued movement of applications and data to the cloud, Identity and Access Management has become central to cybersecurity, with estimates putting the market size between $22-25 billion by 2025. GuidePoint’s IAM consulting practice expands upon the company’s existing capability of helping customers of all sizes evaluate, select, implement and maintain best-fit IAM solutions, to now also include program assessment and strategy and roadmap development.