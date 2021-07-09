Cancel
Ocala, FL

Food truck temporarily closed, three other businesses warned in recent food inspections

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA barbecue food truck in northwest Ocala was temporarily closed and three Chinese restaurants received warnings during a recent series of food health inspections. Country Bar-B-Que, whose business address is listed as 24 NW 8th Street, was forced to temporarily close on Friday, July 2 after a food health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation cited multiple high priority violations.

