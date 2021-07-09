Extinct Disney Parks Rides You Totally Forgot About

When Disneyland first opened in 1955, Walt Disney's dream of an immersive amusement park for both young and old came bursting to life. Granted, it was a rough birth, marred by a slew of problems and a dearth of functioning rides, but that's the risk of innovation. Within 2 months, the park had become such a success, it had welcomed 1 million guests. Disney's plan, though, was never to rest on his laurels, and he created a whole division of engineers to constantly invent, design, and build exciting new attractions. These Imagineers, as they'd come to be known, have kept the Disney parks vibrant and current. They led an expansion that's grown to encompass Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with six distinct parks in the U.S. and even more across the globe.