The Real Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'NDA'

By Ribhu
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
It's safe to say fans are impressed with Billie Eilish's self-directed video for "NDA," which features her standing on a road at night as cars whizzing past. The star — who is still blonde — looms long in the darkness, her voice piercing the night like light. The haunting video premiered on July 9 and the song is a track on Eilish's second record, titled "Happier Than Ever." The singer has also released three other tracks ahead of the album release on July 30.

