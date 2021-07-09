Cancel
FINALLY, rain chances decreasing for the weekend

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – This evening, rain chances are finally decreasing. We’ll still have a showers and isolated storms still possible but not widespread like what we’ve been seeing the past few days. Lows headed for the mid 70s. On Saturday, we’ll still have a chance for showers and storm but again, coverage not expected to be widespread. Highs in the upper 80s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine than what we saw most of this week.

