FINALLY, rain chances decreasing for the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Rain coverage will be dropping for the weekend as high temperatures hover in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. You could still get a thunderstorm this weekend, but chances are much lower at 20%. Better chances of rain return for the start of next work week as a boundary settles near the area, bringing in higher moisture content to fuel numerous showers and storms. Temperatures will be knocked down a few degrees during the afternoon with highs expected in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.