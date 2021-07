British FinTech Revolut hit a $33 billion valuation following an $800 million funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global, Reuters reported on Thursday (July 15). The fresh infusion of capital makes the digital bank startup the U.K.'s most valuable FinTech firm, with a valuation higher than legacy lender NatWest. The payments firm Wise (formerly TransferWise) was valued at $11 billion following its direct listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the biggest technology listing the exchange has ever had.