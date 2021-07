New restaurants serve Asian-inspired dishes in Menlo Park, Palo Alto. Two seasoned restaurateurs have added a personal touch to the Asian-inspired menus at their newly opened Midpeninsula restaurants: At Nee Lau's The Mandarin in Menlo Park, the menu is all about Asian fusion dishes that are slow-cooked, while the Thai-style fried chicken is the headliner at Brandon Poon's Roost & Roast in Palo Alto.