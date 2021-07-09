Altec Hosts July Advanced Admin Training and New Workflow Class to Help Customers Maximize Their DocLink Solutions for a New Hybrid Workforce

It’s clear that the global pandemic will continue to evolve and mutate into our collective futures. While the business community quickly adopted the work from home models in 2020, the path forward, whether post or mid-pandemic, will be as challenging ever. Employees have grown accustomed to the natural benefits of working remotely from home and as referenced in a recent article from The Wall Street Journal, 9,000 workers surveyed by Accenture found that 83% of respondents viewed the hybrid workplace as optimal. The immediate challenge for business leaders is to manage a hybrid work model that is undoubtedly here to stay.