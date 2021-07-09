Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Tom Holland Got Into Nathan Drake Shape

By Chris Hinton
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Holland is no lightweight in the movie industry. Defining the current generation's iteration of Marvel's web-slinging, fast-talking superhero Spider-Man isn't exactly a walk in Central Park. Landing the role of Marvel's beloved wall-crawler has catapulted the young actor to A-list fame. Of course, with two previous live-action incarnations of Spidey still fresh in the minds of moviegoers, Holland had rather large tights to fill.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Gymnastics#Spidey#Q A#Men S Journal#Award Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
Country
Thailand
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Tom Holland Spotted Kissing ‘Spider-Man’ Costar

Tom Holland started his life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 when the world first saw him as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the world has been in love with the adorable British actor and his enthusiasm for the roles that he inhabits. Since 2016, Holland has appeared in four more Marvel films and is preparing for the premiere of his fifth — Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled to be released on December 17.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya spark new romance rumours

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly been spotted sharing a kiss. Romance rumours have been swirling the two ‘Spider-Man’ stars ever since they took on the roles of Peter Parker and MJ in 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. And although they have dodged speculation for years, it seems they may be close...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially back together

Things seem to be going great for Zendaya and Tom Holland. In photos published by Page Six, the “Spider-Man” costars were passionately kissing in Holland’s $125,000 Audi car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles on Thursday. They made use of their time during a red light to lock lips and when they weren’t kissing they were smiling and laughing at each other.
Los Angeles, CAWHAS 11

Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing in Los Angeles

Peter Parker and MJ appear to be an item in real life! On Thursday, Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing at a red light while in the actor's Audi sports car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles. In addition to Holland going in for a kiss...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland joins the Spiderman lore

In every movie reboot, comparisons between actors who played the same characters are very difficult to dissuade. And, that is exactly what happened to Tom Holland since he came to the Marvel franchise to play the famous Peter Parker, better known as Spiderman and who was also part of the life of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
CelebritiesKTVB

How Zendaya and Tom Holland Spent Their 4th of July Weekend Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to enjoy each other's company. After getting photographed kissing last week, the Spider-Man co-stars spent the Fourth of July weekend together. An eyewitness tells ET, "Zendaya and Tom had dinner just the two of them at a nice, casual restaurant in Santa Barbara on July 4."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya really a couple?

After four years of speculation and rumors, Tom Holland and Zendaya gave fans what they were longing for: a hope that the two of them are a couple in real life. It is that, the chemistry they transmitted on the screen was unmatched so, many longed to see them kissing as happened last Friday when they were captured by Page Six on the street in Los Angeles.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship timeline

After years of denial, Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland have confirmed that they’re an item — mainly by being seen making out in Holland’s car. What took the 24-year-old Emmy-winner and the handsome Brit, 25, so long? Check out the progression of the “Spider-Man” co-stars’ friendship below. Spidey senses. Shortly...
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Starts His Saturday with a Walgreens Run

Tom Holland is kicking off his weekend by running some errands. The 25-year-old Spider-Man actor was seen with his Starbucks coffee in hand while going to a local Walgreens store on Saturday afternoon (July 10) in Encino, Calif. Tom was dressed in a yellow t-shirt that was tucked into his...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Uncharted 4 Ends Nathan Drake’s Adventure by Starting a New One

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the end of an era. The Uncharted series had been such a cottage industry for Naughty Dog that it felt melancholy for it to give us a story that was so up front about being the finish of Nathan Drake’s story. But then the game hits you with a twist at the end, something it’d been building up to the entire game: The story’s not over.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Now That Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Finally Dating, Let's Look Back at How They Got Here

When it comes to celebrity couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya are the king and queen of "are they or aren't they?" The actors have been plagued by romance rumors ever since they starred together in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, but they've always maintained that they're just friends. However, earlier this month, the two were spotted sharing a passionate kiss while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles. Neither actor has publicly addressed the photos yet, but from the looks of it, it seems Zendaya and Tom's friendship has evolved into something much more romantic. In honor of their blossoming romance, let's look back at Zendaya and Tom's relationship timeline, shall we?
Celebritiesimdb.com

See the Pda Photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland That Have the Internet Shook

It seems like it was only a matter of time before Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating. For years now, Spider-man fans have been hoping to see the co-stars together in a romantic capacity and on Friday, July 2 they got their wish. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the Euphoria actress and Avengers actor were photographed sharing a long kiss as they waited at a red light in his sleek Audi. The photos of the duo came as a delight for many, especially since Zendaya and Tom repeatedly stated they were just friends. In fact, when reports first emerged about a potential romance, the two made jokes about it on social media. "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: New Look At Tom Holland’s Black And Gold Suit Revealed

A new Hot Toys figure gives us a better look at Tom Holland’s black and gold suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be one of Marvel’s most explosive films thanks to the cliffhanger Far From Home ended on. With the whole world knowing that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, things are expected to crazy for the young webslinger. The sequel is set to feature Doctor Strange in a pivotal role, as well as Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who are reprising their respective Peter Parkers. Details are relatively slim on the film as a whole but the promotional cycle for the Tom Holland film has begun.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg partner up for the “Uncharted”!

Over the past few years, there have been several famous video games made into famous movie adaptations. To capture the life of the game in a movie is not an easy art to pull off. Some of the most famous examples are Need for Speed, Assassin’s Creed, Mortal Kombat, The Witcher, and many others. But now, there is a new movie that has already started making multiple headlines. It’s now happening that Tom Holland will fill the shoes of the famous explorer Nathan Drake in the movie “Uncharted.”
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Reacts to Black Widow

Black Widow is finally playing in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access, and it's been met with mostly positive reviews. Currently, the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 93% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." We're not the only ones who seem to be enjoying the new film. Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland took to Instagram Stories today to share his love for Black Widow.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Tom Holland has 'off the charts' chemistry with Zendaya

Tom Holland’s chemistry with Zendaya is “off the charts” according to sources, who have said the couple are keen on keeping their romance private. Tom Holland’s chemistry with Zendaya is “off the charts”. The 25-year-old actor is believed to be romancing his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star after the couple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy