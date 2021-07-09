How Tom Holland Got Into Nathan Drake Shape
Tom Holland is no lightweight in the movie industry. Defining the current generation's iteration of Marvel's web-slinging, fast-talking superhero Spider-Man isn't exactly a walk in Central Park. Landing the role of Marvel's beloved wall-crawler has catapulted the young actor to A-list fame. Of course, with two previous live-action incarnations of Spidey still fresh in the minds of moviegoers, Holland had rather large tights to fill.www.looper.com
Comments / 0