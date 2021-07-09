The Shocking Detail You Missed In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
When "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was released in 2018, the film made a big impression on audiences through its unique art and animation style. Blending comic book graphics with 3D animation and employing numerous unconventional, captivating visual techniques, "Into the Spider-Verse" enraptured both everyday moviegoers and high-brow critics alike. Its quality was such that it swept up awards for Best Animated Feature at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes (via IMDb).www.looper.com
Comments / 0