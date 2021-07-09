Cancel
Economy

Jamey Rootes steps down as Dynamo CEO

By Staff reports
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamey Rootes spent 20 years as an executive with the Texans. His tenure running the Dynamo ended up being much shorter. The Dynamo announced Friday that Rootes, who was introduced as the team's CEO on June 22, was stepping down immediately "due to personal reasons." In a statement, the Major...

#Dynamo#Stepping Down#Ceo#Major League Soccer#Texans#Club
