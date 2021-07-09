Jamey Rootes steps down as Dynamo CEO

San Diego, Major League Soccer, Seattle Sounders FC, National Women's Soccer League, Jill Ellis, Chicago Red Stars, OL Reign, Gianluca Busio, El Salvador, Casey Stoney. The NWSL’s San Diego team may not have the same glitz or glamor as their SoCal counterparts, Angel City FC, but so far they seem to have a bit more substance. They’ve got Jill Ellis on board already, and now they’ve announced that Casey Stoney is officially going to be their first manager following her time with Manchester United. All-Star voting is open for MLS now, and Sarah Bouhaddi’s red card from the weekend has been overturned. In international competition, Alex Roldan and El Salvador became the first team to qualify for the Gold Cup quarterfinals.