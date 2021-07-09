Why Johnny Ringo From Tombstone Looks So Familiar

Released nearly 30 years ago, 1993's "Tombstone" remains among the greatest modern films of the Western genre. It's based loosely on true events about the legendary gun fight at the O.K. Corral in the title town in what was then the Arizona Territory, given that the Grand Canyon State became the last among the 48 contiguous United States to join the union in 1912. "Tombstone" tells of the exploits of legendary frontier lawman-slash-law-breaker Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers Virgil Earp (Sam Elliott) and Morgan Earp (Bill Paxton) in the time before and after the aforementioned showdown with members of the Clanton and McLaury clans. The film follows the Earps from the time they arrive at the mining town — and reunite with Southern gentleman, gambler and gunfighter John "Doc" Holliday (Val Kilmer) — to Wyatt's legendary Vendetta Ride to avenge the attacks on his family at the hands of the surviving Clantons, McLaurys, and their fellow outlaw Cochise County Cowboys.