Faith Hospice continues virtual bereavement services

By Danielle Nelson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaith Hospice is continuing to use a virtual platform to provide bereavement services to families who are grieving the loss of a loved one after the pandemic forced its support groups to meet families where they were, both physically and emotionally. The organization used Zoom for the first time last...

#Bereavement#Support Group#Zoom#Faith Hospice#Christian
