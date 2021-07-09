COVID-19 vaccine less effective for some cancer patients with weakened immune systems

GRAVID reports one of the largest series of patients with lung cancer and COVID-19. Of 447 patients, 78 % were hospitalized, 2% were admitted to ICU and 33 % died. Mortality was higher in patients who received corticosteroids at hospitalization. Anticancer therapy was not associated with increased risk of death. Individual risks and benefits should be considered in management of these patients.Patients with cancer may be at increased risk of more severe COVID-19 disease; however, prognostic factors are not yet clearly identified. The GRAVID study aimed to describe clinical characteristics, outcomes, and predictors of poor outcome in patients with lung cancer and COVID-19. Prospective observational study that included medical records of patients with lung cancer and PCR-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis across 65 Spanish hospitals. The primary endpoint was all-cause mortality; secondary endpoints were hospitalization and admission to intensive care units (ICU).
