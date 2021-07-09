Baby Cow Who Didn't Have Any Friends Now Cuddles With His Chicken Best Friend | The Dodo

On Sunday, “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond posted a Fourth of July photo with her husband, but hilariously already knew her kids wouldn’t like the sappy caption. The Drummond family rang in America’s birthday while celebrating in their Oklahoma hometown in Osage County. Ree and her husband, Ladd, have a huge ranch in the area, but they celebrated in town where The Pioneer Woman Mercantile shop is located. Even though Drummond’s Independence Day photo didn’t share much, her Instagram Story showed off the town’s fireworks display from last night.