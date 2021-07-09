Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

You may need a third dose if you had the Pfizer vaccine

By Entrepreneur en Español
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Thursday, June 8, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer acknowledged that, according to studies, its vaccine against COVID-19 loses efficacy within six months and it may be necessary to reinforce the immunization with a third dose. According to the report, they lose efficacy within six months, so Pfizer will request authorization...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 9

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization#Sarscov2#Cnn#Israeli#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Posted by
Daily Mirror

AstraZeneca-jabbed up to 3 times more likely to get Covid than Pfizer, study claims

People who have had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be three times as likely to develop Covid symptoms than those with Pfizer and Moderna, a new study has claimed. Scientists at Imperial College London (ICL) reporting to SAGE estimate someone double-jabbed with the Oxford University-developed AZ jab - now called Vaxzevria - is 55 per cent less likely to get symptoms of the Delta variant.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Industrysiouxlandnews.com

Pfizer: US regulators OK 'priority review'

NEW YORK — Pfizer announced U.S. regulators have agreed to a “priority review” of whether its COVID-19 vaccine should be fully approved, with a decision set for no later than January. More than 186 million doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have been administered...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Brits fully-vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid jab may be up to THREE TIMES more likely to get symptoms if infected than those who got Pfizer's, say SAGE estimates

Britons double-jabbed with the AstraZeneca vaccine may be three times more likely to get symptoms of the virus than those who got Pfizer and Moderna, according to SAGE figures. Scientists at Imperial College London estimate two doses of AstraZeneca's jab is 55 per cent effective at blocking symptoms of the...
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

U.S. administers 336.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 336,604,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 389,359,835 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 336,054,953 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by July 15...
Pharmaceuticalskiowacountypress.net

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

Maybe you've postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently - and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July 2021, the delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
PharmaceuticalsSHAPE

Here's the Deal with the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Guillain-Barré Syndrome

New information is surfacing daily about the COVID-19 vaccines. With that, you might be concerned about reports linking vaccines to certain health conditions or potentially scary side effects. And with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new warning linking the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine to a rare neurological disorder, it's understandable if you're worried about your health and safety as you navigate your own vaccine experience.
Medical & BiotechForbes

What’s New With Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine?

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has indicated that a third dose of its vaccine may be needed within six to 12 months after full vaccination, as initial immunity wanes and as new and more aggressive variants of the Coronavirus continue to spread. The company says that it has preliminary data to prove that an additional dose of its original mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 would “preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy.” Although the final call on a third dose will be taken by the U.S. FDA, which is waiting for more data, there appears to be a case for higher dosing. Israel, for instance, has noted that the efficacy of the original Pfizer shot at preventing Covid-19 infections dropped sharply to 64% from 94% as the Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India, spreads in the country. Israel has already started administering booster doses of the original Pfizer shot to fully-vaccinated adults who are at high risk, including the elderly and immuno-compromised. Pfizer is also working on an updated shot designed to take on the Delta variant of the infection, noting that clinical studies could begin as early as August, subject to regulatory approvals.
Industrychaindrugreview.com

Aurobindo gets FDA approval for baclofen tablets

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Aurobindo has received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg. Aurobindo Pharma’s baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, are an AB-rated generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD),Loiresal of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Acting FDA Chief Says Agency May Have Mishandled Aduhelm Approval

Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock was emphatic in her defense of the drug, and the Food and Drug Administration's approval, but admitted possible poor handling during the process. Separately, reports say some outlets won't administer Aduhelm. Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock acknowledged on Wednesday her agency may have...

Comments / 9

Community Policy