You may need a third dose if you had the Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has indicated that a third dose of its vaccine may be needed within six to 12 months after full vaccination, as initial immunity wanes and as new and more aggressive variants of the Coronavirus continue to spread. The company says that it has preliminary data to prove that an additional dose of its original mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 would “preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy.” Although the final call on a third dose will be taken by the U.S. FDA, which is waiting for more data, there appears to be a case for higher dosing. Israel, for instance, has noted that the efficacy of the original Pfizer shot at preventing Covid-19 infections dropped sharply to 64% from 94% as the Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India, spreads in the country. Israel has already started administering booster doses of the original Pfizer shot to fully-vaccinated adults who are at high risk, including the elderly and immuno-compromised. Pfizer is also working on an updated shot designed to take on the Delta variant of the infection, noting that clinical studies could begin as early as August, subject to regulatory approvals.