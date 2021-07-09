Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Jason Momoa Looks Like Without Long Hair And A Beard

By Bernadette Roe
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Momoa has launched an astonishing career thanks to his acting chops, his big heart, and, oh yeah, the fact that he's a major hunk. Most people know him as the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," where he sported the longest ponytail imaginable, which actually carried symbolism, for multiple seasons. The ponytail was tuggable proof of his status as undefeated, per Marie Claire. Hot diggity.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Beard#Facial Hair#Dothraki#Tuggable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesparentherald.com

Jason Momoa Congratulates Amber Heard for New Baby via Surrogacy

Aquaman superstar Jason Momoa extended a heartfelt comment to his co-star Amber Heard, who revealed she had a baby via surrogacy. Momoa, a dad to teens and a stepfather to a young adult, posted a heart emoji on Heard's Instagram and congratulated his co-star for the birth of her first child. Momoa has been married to actress Lisa Bonet.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Jason Momoa says he 'creeped out' Liam Neeson on 'Kimmel'

July 9 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa described some of his early interactions with celebrities after he first moved to Los Angeles while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by Anthony Anderson. The actor, on Thursday, said he once creeped out Liam Neeson. "I went to my first...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Did Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa Meet?

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are one of the cutest couples not just in Hollywood, but ever. Momoa claims he fell in love with Lisa Bonet at first sight — and he doesn't mean the time they met and started their relationship 16 years ago. He means in 1987, when he first laid eyes on Bonet as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," per Oprah Daily.
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Jason Momoa raises his voice again for a noble cause

It is no secret to anyone that Jason Momoa In addition to being one of the most sought-after actors by directors and filmmakers in action films, he is a loyal environmental activist. His last action came on social networks where raised his voice against the construction of a structure on Mauna Kea Island, located in Hawaii, Where was he born.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sweet Girl Trailer: Jason Momoa Is on a Quest for Vengeance This August

Jason Momoa is fighting for justice in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming action thriller, Sweet Girl. The Aquaman star and real-life man-mountain stars as a devastated husband on a revenge-driven mission against to the people responsible for his wife's death, with newly released footage featuring all the fist fights and grizzled lines of dialogue you could want.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
Hair CareTODAY.com

Chip Gaines explains what's happening with his long hair

Home-design pros Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated Thursday’s launch of their new Magnolia Network by sitting down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY, where Chip showed off his shoulder-length hair. “Nobody can agree on anything,” he said. “You're either in this camp or you're in this camp. Well,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of her newborn daughter

Naomi Campbell’s newborn daughter is already the spitting image of her mom--at least, in the fashion department. On Thursday, July 15, the 51-year-old supermodel gave fans a rare glimpse at her daughter on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Campbell’s first child--whose name has not yet been revealed--can be seen lying down while wearing a colorful Versace onesie.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy