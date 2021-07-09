Planning a Sunday Stroll? 👀

Spend a Sunday, or any other day of the week exploring the Uptown neighborhood. There’s a palpable wanderlust in New Orleans nowadays, and it’s no surprise as to why. After being cooped up for over a year, there’s a serious need to be outdoors, or at least out of our homes, and revisit old haunts to catch up with even older friends. As we return to familiar places, remember to seek out new experiences too. Businesses are reopening and could use a boost. Combining the pleasure of venturing out with stopping into new places means it could be the perfect time to reinstate the tradition of a Sunday stroll.