Special Weather Statement issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tererro, or 15 miles northeast of Santa Fe. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tererro, Hyde Memorial State Park and Cowles.alerts.weather.gov
