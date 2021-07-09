Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Upper Colonias, or 18 miles west of Las Vegas, moving south at 5 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pecos, Upper Colonias, Lower Colonias and Glorieta. This includes Interstate 25 near Mile Marker 303.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0