Giants at the All-Star break: Can they keep up this pace?
Special to The Examiner Reversing the well-worn cliche about the slow yet steady progression of an athletic season, the Giants might feel compelled to approach the rest of this month not as a marathon, but as a sprint. From July 19-29, they'll play seven games spanning two series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, their longtime rivals who also have been their most dogged opponents in the National League West race.www.giants365.com
