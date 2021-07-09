Giants at the All-Star break: Can they keep up this pace?

Remember when the Yankees beat up on the Twins last month? Good times. It felt like just what the doctor ordered for a struggling Yankees team. They played fairly well for a couple of weeks thereafter, only to go back into a slump at the end of June. This current series against the Mariners has a bit of a similar feel to that Minnesota one. After an ugly homestand, the Yanks are beating up on a not-so-good Seattle ballclub away from the Bronx.