Once again, I would like to reiterate at the onset of the piece that my opinion, and any of our opinions, on this issue are incomplete. None of us are in practice, the games haven’t started, and we don’t really know if Myles Brennan is the same player after his injury, etc. I am still simply trying to prove the thesis that Max Johnson, in 2020, was a downgrade from Brennan. This piece will take a look at the tape, and examine the comparative strengths, weaknesses, and overall quarterback characteristics I could see in the limited samples. This is a continuation of the same thesis I laid out in Part 1.