Blackstone Publishing Taps Brendan Deneen To Run New Film-TV Division

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Oregon-based Blackstone Publishing has brought on former Miramax and Macmillan executive Brendan Deneen as the company’s Director of Media, TV & Film. Deneen will spearhead this new multimedia division, mining Blackstone’s backlist and creating new IP for both publishing and adaptation opportunities. Blackstone’s catalog counts over 13,000 audiobook titles...

