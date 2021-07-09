Flood Warning issued for Kent, Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:55:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 500 AM EDT. Target Area: Kent; Providence Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. Observed flooding increased to Minor severity and increased in duration until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Pawtuxet River At Cranston. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 9.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.9 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur along the river as it flows through Warwick and Cranston.