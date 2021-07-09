Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, RI

Flood Warning issued for Kent, Providence by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:55:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 500 AM EDT. Target Area: Kent; Providence Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Rhode Island Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Providence and Kent Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts Sudbury River At Saxonville affecting Middlesex County. Observed flooding increased to Minor severity and increased in duration until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Pawtuxet River At Cranston. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 9.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.9 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur along the river as it flows through Warwick and Cranston.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, RI
County
Providence County, RI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was expected to appear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy