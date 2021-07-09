Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall; Maury SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MARSHALL AND SOUTHEASTERN MAURY COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lewisburg, moving south at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lewisburg, Cornersville, Belfast and Farmington. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 25 and 38.