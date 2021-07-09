Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bedford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL AND WESTERN BEDFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Shelbyville, moving south at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Lewisburg, Chapel Hill, Belfast, Farmington and Unionville.