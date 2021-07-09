Cancel
Food & Drinks

Heinz Is Making a Petition to Ensure Hot Dogs and Buns Come in Equal Packs

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeinz has launched the "Heinz Hot Dog Pact," an online petition that seeks to correct a longstanding wrong: the mismatched numbers of hot dogs and hot dog buns. How many grocery story shoppers are all-too-familiar with the frustration of holding a ten-pack of hot dogs in one hand, and an eight-pack of hot dog buns in the other? Heinz thinks it's significant enough to start a campaign calling for there to be an industry consensus that creates one consistent ratio of dogs to buns that is offered to consumers. And, judging from the momentum the petition is gaining (at the time of writing this), a lot of other people are passionate about this issue!

WDBO

Heinz launches campaign to balance hot-dog-to-bun packaging ratio

PITTSBURGH — The third-largest food and beverage company in North America has had enough. In a bid to answer the second-oldest foodie riddle - trailing only the great chicken-or-the-egg debate - Heinz on Tuesday launched its Heinz Hot Dog Pact, an online petition “calling on big bun and big wiener companies to finally sell buns and wieners in even packs,” Food & Wine reported.
Heinz Ketchup brokers hot dog negotiations between wiener and bun companies, demands solution for unequal packs

Pittsburgh, Pa. - For generations, hot dog wieners have come in packs of 10 and hot dog buns in packs of 8. Why?!. This packaging mismatch has annoyed the world for far too long and now the king of condiments, Heinz Ketchup, is stepping in to help address the situation with the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, which aims to broker negotiations between bun and wiener companies to finally sell equal quantities.
Why Hot Dogs And Buns Come In Different Quantities

While the age of immediate access to all available knowledge has stolen the mystique from many things in the world, the hot dog remains a mystery in many ways. Is it a sandwich? What exactly is it made of? What’s the best way to cook one?. These are all questions...
Brach's Candy Bringing Back Beloved Pick-A-Mix Candy for a Limited Time

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, but especially for candy fans. There were just so many great candies and candy-related experiences in years past that remain happy memories, long after the candies themselves have vanished from store shelves. For many candy fans, one of those experiences is Brach's Pick-A-Mix. The classic display was a feature in many grocery stores where you could take a bag and fill it with your own personal favorite mix of candies, creating a sweet custom treat experience. Now, Brach's is bringing back Pick-A-Mix for a limited time through sweet sweepstakes.
Quiznos' New Birthday Cake Donut Holes Are Turning Heads

When it comes to dessert offerings at fast-food joints, the pickings are pretty slim, and if there are any on the menu, they usually resemble some sort of cinnamon sugar donut. Taco Bell, most famously, has Cinnabon Delights, Jack in the Box has cinnamon sugar donut holes, Domino's had cinnamon bread twists, and McDonald's even had cinnamon donut sticks at one point (via Delish). Quiznos is now rolling out their own version, too. Chew Boom reports that in celebration of its 40th anniversary, the sandwich chain has decided to introduce Birthday Cake Donut Holes for a limited time. Through October 24, Quiznos will be serving up warm, bite-sized confetti donut holes filled with cream and coated in cinnamon sugar.
Heinz fuels bun-to-hot-dog ratio 'outrage'

Did you ever wonder why hot dog buns come in packages of 10 while a bag of buns only has eight? Does it make you angry? It apparently annoys the folks at Heinz, too. So the company that’s built its name on ketchup has started a petition to address what they’re calling the “hot-dog-to-bun-ratio.”

