Heinz Is Making a Petition to Ensure Hot Dogs and Buns Come in Equal Packs

Heinz has launched the "Heinz Hot Dog Pact," an online petition that seeks to correct a longstanding wrong: the mismatched numbers of hot dogs and hot dog buns. How many grocery story shoppers are all-too-familiar with the frustration of holding a ten-pack of hot dogs in one hand, and an eight-pack of hot dog buns in the other? Heinz thinks it's significant enough to start a campaign calling for there to be an industry consensus that creates one consistent ratio of dogs to buns that is offered to consumers. And, judging from the momentum the petition is gaining (at the time of writing this), a lot of other people are passionate about this issue!