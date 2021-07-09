Cancel
Is Marvel Building A Dark Avengers Team In The MCU?

By Adam Barnhardt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiece by piece, it would seem the Marvel Cinematic Universe is willing an anti-hero team into existence. Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought us US Agent (Wyatt Russell), an evil — or unhinged, at the very least — version of Captain America, and Black Widow introduces another potential building block. With fans clamoring for Marvel's version of The Suicide Squad, could an anti-hero team-up be in the cards for the House of Ideas?

