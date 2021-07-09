Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cotopaxi, or 7 miles northeast of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Texas Creek, Coaldale, Cotopaxi and Hillside.