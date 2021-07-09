Hamilton Township Firefighters, Mutual Aid Respond To Towns 3rd Serious “All Hands” Fire Within Hours

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On July 14, 2021 at approximately 1:38 PM Hamilton Township Police Officers were dispatched along with the Hamilton Fire Department to the Winding Brook Apartments located on Bradford Avenue on a report of a fire. The caller could see fire and smoke in one of the apartments and hear the fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival with the Fire Department, heavy black smoke was observed coming from the front door of one of the apartments. As firefighters tended to the fire, Officers located the resident of the apartment outside. After investigation it was determined the fire was started in the kitchen of the apartment. The resident had set fire to paper and a hand mixer on top of the stove. The fire was contained to the kitchen. Several other units had smoke damage. The resident was arrested by Police. The Hamilton Police would also like to thank the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Officer, Hamilton Fire Department, and Hamilton Fire Marshall for their assistance in the investigation.