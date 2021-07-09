‘Beyond the Box’ outdoor performances coming to downtown Minneapolis

Dance, opera and spoken word are among the performances that will be part of “Beyond the Box,” a series of free shows in downtown Minneapolis. The performances, which started July 7, are coordinated by Minnesota Fringe, which produces the annual Minnesota Fringe Festival; Vibrant and Safe Downtown; and the Downtown Improvement District. Performances take place throughout July and August, with a break during the annual Minnesota Fringe Festival, Aug. 5-15, returning in September.