Compared to Wired Printer, Wireless Printer sounds attractive, and since it can be accessed from any device, it adds to the convenience. Most Wifi printers are connected to the Home Network and work as expected, but not every time. Just like Wired Printer, Wireless Printer come with their own set of issues. While you can see them on the network, they don’t print, or when a setting is accessed, it becomes irresponsive. This guide will help you fix issues when the wireless printer is not responding. Knowing these will increase your chances of fixing the printer without calling someone.