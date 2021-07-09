Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Justice denied to Hambrick family

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, the criminal justice system has flagrantly manifested its failure to afford justice which we, as Americans, are taught is a constitutional tenet that should cover all citizens of this country. Again and again, it has been shown that evidently the desire and practice to offer justice too often doesn’t apply to African Americans and people of color—as if we are not considered or regarded as full American citizens. While there are those who are quick to make admirable speeches about the credibility of the judicial system in this country, all too often it just doesn’t seem to be working for people of color.

www.pridepublishinggroup.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Plea Bargain#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 5

Community Policy