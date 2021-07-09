Justice denied to Hambrick family

Once again, the criminal justice system has flagrantly manifested its failure to afford justice which we, as Americans, are taught is a constitutional tenet that should cover all citizens of this country. Again and again, it has been shown that evidently the desire and practice to offer justice too often doesn’t apply to African Americans and people of color—as if we are not considered or regarded as full American citizens. While there are those who are quick to make admirable speeches about the credibility of the judicial system in this country, all too often it just doesn’t seem to be working for people of color.