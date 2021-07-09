Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dia & Co Encourages Plus-Size Visibility And Self-Care Post-Covid

By Virgie Tovar
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dia & Co has received over 500 submissions for a new campaign encouraging their community of plus-size customers to take the time to reintroduce themselves post-pandemic. “As we think about returning back into society after the worst pandemic in 100 years, I’ve been thinking about what a unique opportunity lies before us,” begins a moving open letter from Dia & Co CEO, Nadja Boujarwah, published last month. She writes about the importance of taking the time to reflect on the lessons and experiences that have transformed us over the last year of uncertainty, fear and for some—including Boujarwah—loss.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

245K+
Followers
59K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Dia Co Ceo#Dia Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
Related
HealthForbes

Self-Care Rhythms For Executives

Partner & Co-Founder at Kuroshio Consulting, advising clients across North America on strategy, transformations, and leadership. Triaging at work to best maneuver the impacts of Covid-19 became part of the job for most of us in 2020 and through 2021, as we worried about how to manage customer concerns, employee health and supply chain uncertainties. But the “I’ll sleep when this is over” mentality can’t and shouldn’t be sustained for long periods of time — it should be in your arsenal for use only in emergency situations. When long-term triaging becomes the norm, self-care has to become part of your job as an executive; this includes not only your physical and emotional health, but also how you spend your time and resources.
LifestyleThrive Global

Inculcating self-care in daily life : Sofia Khan

Even a global survey finds that nearly seven out of 10 women who experienced negative shifts in their routine as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic believe their career progression will slow down. Women of various racial origins are currently employed. However, this has resulted in increasing duties for women,...
Retailmartechseries.com

Brooks Bell Study Reveals There Is No “One-Size-Fits-All” Approach to Consumer Experience in a Post-Covid World

Brooks Bell, the technology-enabled firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences through conversion rate optimization and personalization, released its latest research-driven report, “New Normals in Retail, Travel and Financial Services: Consumer Sentiment Beyond 2020.” This report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights necessary to inform experimentation and personalization efforts that lead to satisfying customer experiences in this new era of commerce.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

How to Prioritize Self-Care and Make a Routine

Can you remember when you first heard the phrase self-care? Odds are good that it might have been relatively recently. In the United States, the term’s search engine popularity began trending steadily upward during the 2016 election cycle. And it peaked in the spring of 2020, as articles about managing stress and anxiety spread nearly as quickly as the virus that prompted their creation.
LifestyleHarper's Bazaar

The 21 Actual Best Self-Care Gifts

Self-care has become such a buzz term. At its essence, though, it's about making space for yourself, setting boundaries, and prioritizing your well-being. If only it were as easy as it sounds. Women in particular tend to put everyone else's needs before their own. Investing in things like workout gear, home spa equipment, journals, and even scent diffusers can seem like just another ploy to spend some cash, but in truth, it can serve as a concrete reminder to add some me-time to your Google cal. Whether you're a bath girl, prefer to break a sweat, or buy some luxe items, make it all about you.
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

The Importance of Self-Care for Parents

Self-care can help replenish a parent's energy, focus, and positivity. Children are unaware of the need for balance, so parents must set boundaries themselves. People often view boundary setting as selfish, but it can help parents have more energy for themselves and their children. When I was training to become...
HealthPleated-Jeans.com

Self Care Sunday (15 Pics)

One of the most difficult things to do in adult life is to take good care of yourself. As your responsibilities stack higher and higher, most people’s instinct is to put yourself last. Don’t do that. What do they tell you during the pre-flight instructions? Attach your oxygen mask before...
Designers & Collectionswomanaroundtown.com

Inclusive Sizing: A Novel Approach to Plus-Size Fashion

Inclusion is a right, not a privilege. 2020 was the year of the new normal for many reasons, and inclusive sizing was one of them. How often do we see plus-size mannequins in store windows? Rarely ever. Recently, more and more people are talking about inclusive sizing being just a trend that will wear off at some point in time. Some brands have even picked up inclusive sizing as a strategy to create more appealing marketing campaigns. However, they’ve received their fair share of backlash from the plus-size community about stepping on a bandwagon that they’re unbothered for.
LifestyleUniversity Daily

Summer must include self-care

Happy Summer II! It’s hard to believe the summer is already halfway over and another summer session has begun. Time is flying by, and for some of us, responsibilities are beginning to pile up. Whether it be from working all summer or taking classes on-campus or online, stress tends to...
EconomyThrive Global

Alex Williamson of Asteya: “Remember to set aside not just money but also time”

I also think that it’s important that young people recognize how empowering it can be to take control of their finances — and also how necessary it is. This means that it’s important, too, for people to take control over their financial health before they place their trust in a business. Similar to how we teach young people to be defensive drivers, we need to teach them to be proactive — even defensive when it comes to their finances.
Yogahumblemusings.com

Improve Your Relationships With Self Care Relaxation and Meditation

Did you know that regular meditation practice has been proven to help manage anxiety, depression, and stress? In fact, science proves that relaxation and meditation are vital components of self-care. Not only do they help us to handle stress, but they can even boost our physical health. If you’ve considered...
EconomyThrive Global

Jaclyn Strauss of My Macro Memoir: “Not everyone will see your vision”

Not everyone will see your vision: And these are not your people. Surround yourself with people who either have the same desires of genuinely making a social impact in their unique way or people who share the passion you have for the technology you are creating. This does not mean that you should not welcome or listen to what opposing viewpoints say about your product. Feedback is always a gift, so ensure you take it as such. Their feedback may end up being a blind spot that you and your tribe share that could be game-changing. Along the journey, keep the people made of the same fabric as you are to help push you through the days you feel like you are simply spinning your wheels and going nowhere.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How I Overcame Mental Illness To Become A Business Success

“Madness doesn’t want to be masterfully tamed,” says thought leader Lorna Gabriel. “It wants to be exquisitely crafted.”. She should know. As a self-described maverick who tried and ultimately failed to find her space in the world of business, she overcame mental illness to find success in helping others to recognize their true selves.
ApparelThrive Global

How style and fashion affect self-confidence: clothing as a psychotherapy method

With the development of online engagement, the influence of fashion on our lives (and thoughts as well) is only growing. It has become almost impossible to ignore trends and tendencies: favorite bloggers talk about the best online clothing stores, brands present colorful advertising campaigns. Therefore, today we will talk about how our sense of self changes depending on the clothes we choose and why this happens.
HealthThe Fix

Self-Care: 7 Ways to Go Deeper

If you scroll through social media, #selfcare is likely to pop up, alongside pictures of people lounging in the tub, having a mocktail, or spending time in nature. While all of these things are great for making yourself feel better, true self-care goes beyond just chasing happiness. On International Self-Care Day, July 24, (7-24), people are urged to think about how they craft a self-care practice that lasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
YogaThrive Global

How to Personalise your Self-Care

How good are you at taking care of yourself? I mean really taking care of yourself – carving out some time to nourish and replenish, which can do wonders for your personal energy. Do you really make the time to do that?. While many of us recognise the importance of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy