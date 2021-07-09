Dia & Co Encourages Plus-Size Visibility And Self-Care Post-Covid

Not everyone will see your vision: And these are not your people. Surround yourself with people who either have the same desires of genuinely making a social impact in their unique way or people who share the passion you have for the technology you are creating. This does not mean that you should not welcome or listen to what opposing viewpoints say about your product. Feedback is always a gift, so ensure you take it as such. Their feedback may end up being a blind spot that you and your tribe share that could be game-changing. Along the journey, keep the people made of the same fabric as you are to help push you through the days you feel like you are simply spinning your wheels and going nowhere.