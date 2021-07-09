Dia & Co Encourages Plus-Size Visibility And Self-Care Post-Covid
Dia & Co has received over 500 submissions for a new campaign encouraging their community of plus-size customers to take the time to reintroduce themselves post-pandemic. “As we think about returning back into society after the worst pandemic in 100 years, I’ve been thinking about what a unique opportunity lies before us,” begins a moving open letter from Dia & Co CEO, Nadja Boujarwah, published last month. She writes about the importance of taking the time to reflect on the lessons and experiences that have transformed us over the last year of uncertainty, fear and for some—including Boujarwah—loss.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0