Paying The Price: The Heavy Toll Of Workplace Racism
MLT’s new Voices from the Workplace initiative features an eye-opening collection of personal stories told by hundreds of MLT alumni about their encounters with racism at work. Their comments were gathered as part of a new MLT research study that documented the prevalence and types of racist attitudes, actions, and systems MLT’s alumni – all professionals of color – have experienced. The study also surveyed a national sample of white adults to compare their perceptions of racism at work to the lived experiences of MLT alumni.www.forbes.com
Comments / 4