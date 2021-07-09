Paying The Price: The Heavy Toll Of Workplace Racism

The current discussion around racism and discrimination is welcome and we all need to take an active, honest part in it. For white people, like me, that has to start with looking at ourselves and those deeply buried cultural beliefs that condition much of our attitudes and lay waiting to pounce, whether it’s Boris Johnson using inappropriate terms such as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles” or calling a character in a novel a racist slur. But it’s not limited to our elite.