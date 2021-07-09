Freddie Roach: “It’s All About Boxing Immortality For Manny Pacquiao”

“It’s all about boxing immortality for Manny Pacquiao,” says the Filipino legend’s longtime trainer, Freddie Roach. The man should know. Since coming to America and working under Roach’s tutelage, Pacquiao has become one of the biggest names in sports, never mind boxing. Now, at 42 years of age, the fighter known as PacMan is once again working under Roach’s guidance as he prepares for his August 21st fight with the younger, bigger, Errol Spence, a multi-titlist who also happens to be one of boxing’s rising stars.