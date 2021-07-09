Analysts See Further Upside In (KURA), Following Novartis Collaboration

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.07.