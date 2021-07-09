Cancel
Analysts See Further Upside In (KURA), Following Novartis Collaboration

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

On July 6th, 2021, Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) announced a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

EconomyStreetInsider.com

Analyst Sees 90% Upside in Commercial EV Manufacturer Xos, Inc., Going Public Via SPAC (NGAC)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DA Davidson launched coverage on Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, through merger partner and SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC). Analyst Michael Shlisky gave NGAC a Buy rating and $19 price target. Xos and NextGen announced their business combination agreement in February. The agreement will result in Xos becoming a publicly-traded company. The Combined company will trade under the symbol 'XOS'.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alector (ALEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC):. 7/16/2021 – Alector had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. 7/13/2021 – Alector was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) PT Raised to $250 at Jefferies, Expects $21B in Guidance

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee raised the price target on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to $250.00 (from $170.00) expecting 2021 guidance to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given “Sector Underperform” Rating at COKER & PALMER

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:. 6/28/2021 – — 6/28/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. 6/22/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to...
StocksBusiness Insider

Needham Initiates Coverage On Etsy, Sees 30% Upside

Needham analyst Anna Andreeva initiated coverage of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) with a Buy rating and $250 price target. The price target implies an upside of 29.6% at current levels. Andreeva considers Etsy as one of the best growth ideas in her coverage. She estimates over 20% gross merchandise sales growth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $24.82

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Everbridge (EVBG) at Buy

Stifel analyst Lane Parker assumes coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $160.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Seaport Global Securities Starts Enphase Energy (ENPH) at Neutral

Seaport Global Securities analyst Tom Curran initiates coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) with a Neutral rating.The analyst comments "We ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades AMD (AMD) to Neutral (correction)

(Updated - July 15, 2021 8:31 AM EDT)Citi analyst Christopher Danely upgraded AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) from Sell to Neutral with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (HEL: NOKIA):. 7/14/2021 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. 7/13/2021 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.20 ($6.12) price target on...

