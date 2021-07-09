Cancel
New York City, NY

Breaking News: Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

ktbb.com
 7 days ago

Breaking News: Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Friday, ending a holiday-shortened week with their third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to another record high, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

StocksInvestor's Business Daily

JPMorgan, Home Depot Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Honeywell (HON), Goldman Sachs (GS) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are Dow Jones stocks to watch as they near buy zones from flat (or shallow cup) bases. Dow Jones Tests 35,000. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 35,000 early in the session, nearing its...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC Entertainment, Delta, Morgan Stanley and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Thursday, July 15:. AMC Entertainment – Shares of the movie theater chain rebounded 7.7% to around $36 apiece after shedding 15% in the previous session. The price of the meme stock has been cut in half from its all-time high of $72.62 in early June. The shares have fallen about 37% in July alone amid a pullback in speculative names. GameStop, the original meme stock, is down nearly 25% this month.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower But Dow Posts Modest Gain

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, although the narrower Dow managed to close modestly higher. While the Dow rose 53.79 points or 0.2 percent to 34,987.02, the...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures moving higher to end the week

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when trading begins on Wall Street. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.1%. Wall Street benchmarks extended losses on Thursday amid uncertainty over rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,360.03....
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.15%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Chemicals and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 rose 0.15%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Ambu A/S (CSE:AMBUb),...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Morgan Stanley Earnings Beat As Wall Street Trading Mixed

Morgan Stanley (MS) topped second-quarter forecasts early Thursday, joining other top Wall Street banks in reporting uneven trading results. MS stock fell. Estimates: Zacks Investment Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley earnings to decline 20% to $1.63 per share. They see revenue rising about 4% to $13.92 billion. Results: EPS of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks open higher; Citi, Wells Fargo lead gains for banks

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as several big companies reported results that were better than analysts were expecting. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Several banks were rising after turning in strong quarterly earnings reports. Wells Fargo and Citigroup both rose. American Airlines jumped 6% after forecasting better results than the market was expecting. Investors were also keeping a close eye on the latest inflation report, which showed that wholesale prices rose 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up, but Gains Capped by Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, but Tuesday’s data that said U.S. consumer prices last month rose by the most in 13 years capped the yellow metal’s gains. Gold futures were up 0.21% to $1,813.65 by 1:16 AM ET (5:16 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally...
StocksShareCast

US close: Stocks end session higher ahead of Q2 earnings

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains seen in the previous session to push major indices to fresh record highs. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.36% at 34,996.18, while the S&P 500 was 0.35% firmer at 4,384.63 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.21% stronger at 14,733.24.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Close Update: US Stocks Start Week Higher, Hit Record Levels Ahead of Earnings Season

US stocks ended higher Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs ahead of the earnings season this week. The S&P 500 was higher by 0.4% at 4,384.63 and the Nasdaq climbed 0.2% to 14,733.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4% to 34,996.18 and only a few points away from a new record. Financials were among the biggest gainers while only consumer staples and energy posted declines.
Marketsraleighnews.net

1st LD-Writethru: Chinese stocks close higher Tuesday

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.53 percent, at 3,566.52 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.18 percent higher at 15,189.29 points. The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.22 trillion yuan...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Nokia Stock Breaks Out, Powers Higher: What Comes Next?

Nokia Corp. (NYSE:NOK) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it expects to revise its 2021 financial guidance. The company will release its second quarter and half-year 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29. Nokia was up 11.56% at $5.99 at last check. Nokia Daily Chart Analysis. Shares...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.25%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 2.25%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Fanuc...
Stocksinvesting.com

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.65%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Telecoms, Utilities and Retail sectors led shares higher. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX rose 0.65% to hit a new all time high, while the MDAX index climbed 0.52%, and the TecDAX index gained 0.74%.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Surge Higher

Prolonged supply cuts along with rising demand should drive oil prices higher in the coming months. Given this backdrop, we believe mid-cap oil exploration companies Apache (APA), ARC Resources (AETUF), and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) should see a substantial rise in their revenues and profit margins in the near term. Let’s discuss. Supply cuts and rising demand with the reopening of economic activities have recently driven crude oil prices to six-year highs. And oil prices are expected to continue moving higher as supply cuts remain in place because OPEC+ failed to reach a production agreement.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher, Record 3rd Straight Weekly Surge

Gold futures settled higher on Friday, and recorded their third straight week of gains, amid continued uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery due to the surge in coronavirus variants in several parts of the world. Gold gained as Treasuries halted an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global...

