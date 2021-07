Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. COST opened at $409.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.35.