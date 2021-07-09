How Hoboken Coped With The Latest Storm

The City of Hoboken dealt with three distinct storm events over the past 24 hours. The first occurred at around 2pm on Thursday, the second began around 5:30pm on Thursday, and the third was Tropical Storm Elsa which reached Hoboken around 1am on Friday. In total, Hoboken received 3.74 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, with the most intense rain falling around 5:30pm on Thursday. The intensity of the rain on Thursday night was measured as the fifth most intense rain storm event since 2016 with peak intensity reaching 2.92 inches/hr.