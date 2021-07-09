Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Koreless, 'Black Rainbow'

kwit.org
 7 days ago

Welsh electronic producer Lewis Roberts, better known as Koreless, is a perfectionist. Eight years after his first EP for British vanguard label Young Turks, he finally released his debut LP, Agor, on Friday. "Black Rainbow" is one of the project's lead singles, and you can hear during the opening seconds why FKA twigs pegged Koreless to help write four tracks on her 2019 album, Magdalene. The drama comes at you from all sides: undulating synths, urgent clatter and hi-res pizzicato loops that pop out of your speakers, all deftly arranged to keep ears on edge. It's one of many highpoints on an album that seems destined to appear on adventurous year-end lists.

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Koreless
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Rainbow#Welsh#British#Young Turks#Agor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicEDMTunes

GRiZ – ‘Rainbow Brain’

Up next on GRiZ‘s playlist is his new single ‘Rainbow Brain‘. Known for his wubby bass sounds and funky psychedelic saxophone riffs, ‘Rainbow Brain’ is the perfect name for his next banger. In addition to GRiZ, this new track also features artists ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier. GRiZ knew what he...
MusicPaste Magazine

Koreless Shares "White Picket Fence" Video Directed by FKA twigs

Paste has previously highlighted Koreless’ debut album Agor as an album to stream, describing it as “a gorgeous collection of sensory comfort mixed with anxiety-inducing frequencies and patterns that tickle the innermost parts of our brains.” Today (July 15), Koreless shares the video for “White Picket Fence,” directed by none other than FKA twigs.
Musickwit.org

Omar Apollo, 'Go Away'

Based on the title, contemporary R&B star Omar Apollo's newest single seems as though it'd be about wanting someone to leave, but, really, "Go Away" is about hoping that they'll stay. The 24-year-old Chicano artist sings about unrequited affections and the problem with time, namely, that there's never enough of it. The wavy, synth-filled instrumental paired with the singer's soulful, sweet-sounding falsetto make this song curiously danceable, but its confessional lyrics make it equally fit for a long, contemplative drive.
Rock Musickwit.org

Iron Maiden, 'The Writing On The Wall'

After four decades of upping the irons, we may think we know Iron Maiden. Turns out, we don't. Iron Maiden's anthemic rockers don't get nearly as much shine as the metal band's glorious shred fests, so here's "The Writing on the Wall," led by a desert-swept twang that bucks throughout the six-minute epic. Co-written with guitarist Adrian Smith, the track finds Bruce Dickinson – who has always explored the histories, victories and ravages of war, and the dangers of fascism – singing about changing tides and warns what happens to those who get left behind progress. In songwriting that stretches our notions of Iron Maiden, "The Writing on the Wall" signals hope for after the apocalypse, with an animation just as epic, featuring the band's mascot Eddie as a robo-samurai and tons of Easter eggs that warrant multiple views.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Rainbow Sea Review

Rainbow Sea is a new adventure game by Shirokurohitsuji. Players take on the role of a human who awakens on a ship occupied by seven gods. It turns out you’ve been chosen to ascend to godhood. But first you must spend a year on this ship, getting to know the other gods. It’s a solid premise, right? Unfortunately, Rainbow Sea, is more than anything a monotonous adventure.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Nurturing Our Rainbows

It's me, James Scott, your fave Qmmunity guest columnist.* I've left Beth's ten-gallon hat unworn (out of respect, of course); however, as I don these stellar boots, I must share: Picking an interesting, up-to-date, and heartwarming topic for this week's column proved tough. We of Dorothy's Myspace Top 8 have pulled in a pretty bum news crop recently, from the Texas Lege's revival of anti-trans legislation this special session to the oppression of pro-LGBTQIA activism globally. In other words, the cosmic sh!tstorm rages with renewed vigor, and TBH, it's hard to not doomscroll deeper into that chilly abyss. ... In any case, it's a fool's errand to keep our eyes open for every awful timeline update – especially when our own sick baby of a governor farts around on Twitter more than a tried-and-true Swiftie. So, let's take a break from such mishigas and instead nurture our reading rainbows. Come touch grass while enjoying the magic that the LGBTQIA-held pen can create at the Queer Home CookOUT at TreeGarden on Monday, July 19 (see below), hosted by San Francisco-based queer literary press Foglifter. With readings from local contributors to the press' new anthology, Home Is Where You Queer Your Heart, the celebration will please both erudite QTs and those seeking some low-key qmmunity connection. Well, then, it's time now that I kick off Beth's boots (after all, my couch won't sell itself on FB Marketplace). Until next time: Keep it vibin', keep it queer, and if you're in market for a couch, hit me up ... I'm kidding, mostly. *Editor's note: 'Tis true.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Delayed into 2022

Once again an upcoming video game has been delayed from this year into the next. This time the game being delayed is Rainbow Six Extraction, the four-player co-op game based on a timed event mode that was featured briefly in Rainbow Six Seige. The game also borrows heavily from Siege, even featuring several of the same characters.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy