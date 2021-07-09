Koreless, 'Black Rainbow'

It's me, James Scott, your fave Qmmunity guest columnist.* I've left Beth's ten-gallon hat unworn (out of respect, of course); however, as I don these stellar boots, I must share: Picking an interesting, up-to-date, and heartwarming topic for this week's column proved tough. We of Dorothy's Myspace Top 8 have pulled in a pretty bum news crop recently, from the Texas Lege's revival of anti-trans legislation this special session to the oppression of pro-LGBTQIA activism globally. In other words, the cosmic sh!tstorm rages with renewed vigor, and TBH, it's hard to not doomscroll deeper into that chilly abyss. ... In any case, it's a fool's errand to keep our eyes open for every awful timeline update – especially when our own sick baby of a governor farts around on Twitter more than a tried-and-true Swiftie. So, let's take a break from such mishigas and instead nurture our reading rainbows. Come touch grass while enjoying the magic that the LGBTQIA-held pen can create at the Queer Home CookOUT at TreeGarden on Monday, July 19 (see below), hosted by San Francisco-based queer literary press Foglifter. With readings from local contributors to the press' new anthology, Home Is Where You Queer Your Heart, the celebration will please both erudite QTs and those seeking some low-key qmmunity connection. Well, then, it's time now that I kick off Beth's boots (after all, my couch won't sell itself on FB Marketplace). Until next time: Keep it vibin', keep it queer, and if you're in market for a couch, hit me up ... I'm kidding, mostly. *Editor's note: 'Tis true.