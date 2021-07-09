What’s a Maryland Green School?

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Folks at Barger Academy of Fine Arts are very proud of their new outdoor learning space. Susan Dorsa teaches 5th grade Science. She explains, ‘Well this has been a project that has been two, 2 1/2 years in the making. It is what started as a Science and Engineering standard project for Science where we had children redesign the existing pond. It was in pretty bad shape. So they had to re-design it, research pond and aquatic life. So, you know they came up with a plan for it. The following fifth grade class redesigned the outdoor space. We’re finally been able to pull it all together and you know taking proper Covid precautions. We are here today to celebrate the grand opening of our aquatic an outdoor classroom. It gives them an opportunity to study nature in nature. The plant life, the animal life, gardening you know how we can sustain ourselves. We have tie ends with the science standards of all grade levels. Every child has participated in this activity.”