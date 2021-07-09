Cancel
Education

What's a Maryland Green School?

By Sponsored Editorial
 7 days ago

The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) oversees the Maryland Green Schools Program, which was established in 1999 as a sustainable schools program. The program promotes responsible environmental stewardship and provides educational opportunities for grades PreK through 12. In 2014 the Maryland State Department of Education made environmental...

#Environmental Education#Environmental Stewardship#Maryland Green School#Maeoe#Green Schools#Green Centers
