I vividly remember my mom wondering out loud how I mustered up the patience it took to enjoy fishing. My brothers and I have always loved it, though, whether we are wading in a river, standing on a shoreline or riding in a boat in an ocean, miles from land. Of all of her seven children, I was the one Mom firmly believed had the least amount of patience. My response to her curiosity came quickly: “You’re right, Mom—I have no patience in me. But I do have persistence.”